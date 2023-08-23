  • Menu
Tirumala: Kareeri Isthi Ankurarpanam held

Ritwiks performing homam at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala on Teusday
Ritwiks performing homam at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala on Teusday

Tirumala: Appeasing the rain god, the TTD commenced Kareeri Isthi, Varuna Japa, Parjanyashanti Yagam with Ankurarpanam on Tuesday evening at...

Tirumala: Appeasing the rain god, the TTD commenced Kareeri Isthi, Varuna Japa, Parjanyashanti Yagam with Ankurarpanam on Tuesday evening at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala. As part of the programme, Ganapathi Puja, Punyahavachanam, Ankurarpanam were performed.

Every day there will be homams from 9 am to 12 noon till August 26. As many as 32 Ritwiks will perform these Yagams. Mahapurnahuti is performed on the last day. Principal KSS Avadhani is supervising the arrangements.

