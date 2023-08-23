Live
Tirumala: Kareeri Isthi Ankurarpanam held
Tirumala: Appeasing the rain god, the TTD commenced Kareeri Isthi, Varuna Japa, Parjanyashanti Yagam with Ankurarpanam on Tuesday evening at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala. As part of the programme, Ganapathi Puja, Punyahavachanam, Ankurarpanam were performed.
Every day there will be homams from 9 am to 12 noon till August 26. As many as 32 Ritwiks will perform these Yagams. Mahapurnahuti is performed on the last day. Principal KSS Avadhani is supervising the arrangements.
