Just In
Tirumala: Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam to be Performed Tomorrow at Srivari Temple
Highlights
Tirumala: The TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) has announced that the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ritual will be performed tomorrow at the Srivari Temple in Tirumala. Due to this, VIP break darshan and Ashtadalapada Padmaradhana services have been cancelled for the day.
Additionally, the TTD has also cancelled the acceptance of recommendation letters for today. After the completion of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, the Sarvadarshan (free darshan) will commence from tomorrow afternoon.
Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam is a special purification ritual held once every three months at the Srivari Temple, during which the temple premises are thoroughly cleansed.
