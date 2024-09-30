  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirumala: Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam to be Performed Tomorrow at Srivari Temple

Tirumala Temple
x

Tirumala Temple

Highlights

The TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) has announced that the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ritual will be performed tomorrow at the Srivari Temple in Tirumala. Due to this, VIP break darshan and Ashtadalapada Padmaradhana services have been cancelled for the day.

Tirumala: The TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) has announced that the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ritual will be performed tomorrow at the Srivari Temple in Tirumala. Due to this, VIP break darshan and Ashtadalapada Padmaradhana services have been cancelled for the day.

Additionally, the TTD has also cancelled the acceptance of recommendation letters for today. After the completion of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, the Sarvadarshan (free darshan) will commence from tomorrow afternoon.

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam is a special purification ritual held once every three months at the Srivari Temple, during which the temple premises are thoroughly cleansed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick