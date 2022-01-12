Tirumala: Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam performed ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi

Tirumala: In connection with the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, the traditional temple cleaning fete Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed with religious fervour at Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

Speaking to media after the four-hour long cleaning ritual involving the entire temple staff, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said the agamic fete is performed four times in a year before the major festive occasions including Telugu Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi.

He said a special aromatic mixture called Parimalam was smeared on the roofs, walls of Garbhalaya and other Upalayas (sub-temples) located at Tirumala temple which acts as a disinfectant also. After this fete, the devotees were allowed for darshan.

On account of Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, the TTD cancelled VIP break darshan and also Arjitha Sevas. Board member Madhusudhan Yadav, Temple Dy EO Ramesh Babu, Peishkar Srihari and VGO Bali Reddy were also present.