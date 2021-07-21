Tirumala: Koppera family donates Hundi to Srivari temple

Tirumala: Devotees from Kopperavandlapalli near Tirupati belonging to the Koppera caste have donated a hundi made of copper to Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday.

Koppera Sai Suresh and Koppera Kumar who handed over the hundi to Tirumala temple Peishkar I Srihari, said that their family has been presenting such hundis to Tirumala temple for the last 200 years.

The hundi wase made of copper, weighed 60 kg and it costs around Rs 1.50 lakh. A Hundi is a big copper vessel cloaked with a white cloth which will be kept at all temples to receive offerings including cash and other articles offered by the devotees visiting the shrine which is an old practice being followed at Hindu temples.