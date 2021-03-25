Tirumala: Lord Krishna enthralls devotees in float festival

Tirumala: On the 2nd day of the ongoing annual float festival of Srivari temple, festival idols of Sri Rukmini Sameta Sri Krishna Swamy Varu took the majestic float ride on Swami Pushkarini in total adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

The float festival was a cynosure to the eyes of devotees as theUtsava idols after a procession boarded the float and went three rounds.

The Veda Gosha by pundits, Mangala Vadyam and Sankeertana by the artistes of the Annamacharya Project enthralled the devotees.

Tirumala pontiff Sri Pedda Jeeyarswamy, TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, TTD board members Chippagiri Prasad, DP Ananta, CE Ramesh Reddy and Srivari temple Dy EO Harindranath were present.