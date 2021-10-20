  • Menu
Tirumala: Lord Malayappa rides on Garuda Vahanam

Lord Malayappa Swamy being taken out in a procession on Garuda Vahanam at Tirumala on Wednesday
Lord Malayappa Swamy being taken out in a procession on Garuda Vahanam at Tirumala on Wednesday

The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva was held at Tirumala on Wednesday.

Tirumala: The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva was held at Tirumala on Wednesday. Richly decorated and bejeweled Lord Malayappa was taken out in a procession on Garuda Vahana on Mada streets between 7 pm and 9 pm.

Legend says that darshan of Lord Malayappa on his favorite vehicle of Garuda Vahana would beget devotees all boons and relief from all ailments.

Temple Deputy EO Ramesh Babu, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.

