Tirumala: Lord Malayappa rides on Garuda Vahanam

Tirumala: The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva was held at Tirumala on Wednesday. Richly decorated and bejeweled Lord Malayappa was taken out in a procession on Garuda Vahana on Mada streets between 7 pm and 9 pm.

Legend says that darshan of Lord Malayappa on his favorite vehicle of Garuda Vahana would beget devotees all boons and relief from all ailments.

Temple Deputy EO Ramesh Babu, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.