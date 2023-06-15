Tirumala: Maha Shanti Homam performed to prevent accidents on ghat road

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy has observed Maha Shanti Homam to prevent road accidents on ghat roads.

Participating in the Maha Shanti Homam held at the 7th mile near Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy statue in the down ghat road on Wednesday, the EO said as a remedial measure and seeking divine intervention, this unique Maha Shanti Homam, which is mentioned in Vaikhanasa Agama, was observed. He said the Agama advisors also suggested to perform a Homam invoking the benign blessings of Sri Srinivasa Swamy and Sri Anjaneya Swamy for the benefit of devotees.