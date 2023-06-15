Live
- Delhi Police To File Chargesheet Against Brij Bhushan Singh Today
- Marri Janardhan Reddy responds to IT raids, says he has not done anything wrong
- US CongressMan Asks Not To Response To Taiwan On Basis Of Judging Ties
- From the CIOs Desk and Equity Deck house view June 2023
- BJP never supported YSRCP in State, asserts Somu Veerraju
- Lee Health launches D-Macula
- Samsung opens largest experience store in Hyderabad
- Approvals elude Chandrababu Naidu’s house plans in Kuppam
- WPI inflation declines to 7-year low
- AP descending into darkness, says Congress
Tirumala: Maha Shanti Homam performed to prevent accidents on ghat road
Highlights
TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy has observed Maha Shanti Homam to prevent road accidents on ghat roads.
Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy has observed Maha Shanti Homam to prevent road accidents on ghat roads.
Participating in the Maha Shanti Homam held at the 7th mile near Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy statue in the down ghat road on Wednesday, the EO said as a remedial measure and seeking divine intervention, this unique Maha Shanti Homam, which is mentioned in Vaikhanasa Agama, was observed. He said the Agama advisors also suggested to perform a Homam invoking the benign blessings of Sri Srinivasa Swamy and Sri Anjaneya Swamy for the benefit of devotees.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS