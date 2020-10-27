Tirumala: More Arjita Sevas via virtual platform in November

Tirumala: In a major devotee-friendly move, the TTD has decided to resume a few more Srivari Arjita (paid) Sevas through the virtual platform in November upon the request of devotees on an experimental basis on the lines of virtual Kalyanotsava Seva which is already in vogue since August 7.

Among the sevas slotted for the virtual platform are Arjita Brahmotsavam, Dolotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas.

It may be mentioned here that the TTD has been observing all Arjita Sevas in Ekantam following the State and Central governments Covid-19 guidelines to protect the health of devotees during the pandemic. Even the Annual Brahmotsavams in September and the Navaratri Brahmotsavams in October were also held in Ekantham inside Srivari temple.

In a release, the TTD said following the devotees request, it has now been decided to perform the Arjita Sevas like Arjita Brahmotsavam, Dolotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva through a virtual platform. The devotees who book the online tickets for these Arjita Sevas will have to purchase Rs 300 special darshan tickets separately online to have darshan which they could avail within 90 days from their seva date.

As the Covid impact is now showing signs of a gradual reduction in the State and as well at Tirumala, the TTD has decided to conduct the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva at the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva Mandapam outside the Srivari temple on an experimental basis upon the request of devotees on a trial basis.

After the seva, the utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swamy and His consorts will be paraded on the four Mada streets before they are brought back inside the Srivari temple.

All the virtual Arjita Sevas will be telecast live on the SVBC. The devotees who book the virtual Arjita Seva tickets on payment basis online should watch the live telecast in traditional dress only. The list of the names of Grihastha devotees will also be placed at the divine feet of Lord Venkateswara.