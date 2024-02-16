Tirumala: Police makes elaborate security arrangements for Ratha Saptami

Tirumala : Police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Ratha Sapthami, which will be held in Tirumala on Friday. A big contingent of 650 police personnel was involved in the security in Tirumala and also and other important points.

Tirupati district SP Malika Garg along with senior police officials inspected four Mada streets, exits and entry points, outer ring road and other places and discussed with police officials on the measures for orderly moment of people.

Earlier she addressed police on bando bast duty. She suggested them to be friendly with devotees and to deal with pilgrims patiently. She directed police officers to take initiative with other department personnel and TTD authorities for better coordination. Additional SPs Venkat Rao, Kulashekar and law and order ASP Vimala Kumari, Tirumala DSP Srinivasulu Achary, TTD CIs, SIs and others were present.