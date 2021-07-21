Tirumala: Sacred umbrella festival celebrated with religious fervour

Tirumala: The Chatrasthapanotsavam, erection of a new sacred umbrella at Narayanagiri Padalu also known as Srivari Padalu, was performed with religious fervour in Tirumala on Wednesday.

According to temple legend, Narayanagiri happens to be the highest peak in the Seshachalam ranges and it is believed that Sri Venkateswara Swamy has first placed his divine feet on this holy hill before he chose Tirumala as his dwelling place in earth.

Even after several centuries 'Srivari Padalu' (holy feet of Srivaru) is clearly seen on this gigantic peak. TTD has been performing this Chatrasthapanotsavam for several decades.

As part of this sacred festival, after the second bell (Naivedyam) in Tirumala temple, a team of Archakas and office staff carried the holy materials required to offer special pooja to the divine feet of Srivaru situated on Mount Narayanagiri.

Snapana Tirumanjanam was offered to these holy feet with milk, curd, honey, tender coconut and sandal paste amidst chanting of Vedic hymns. Later a holy umbrella was kept near the Srivari Padalu.