Tirumala: The richest Hindu temple at Tirumala received Rs 125.35 crore hundi collections in july speaking to reporters after the dial your EO program at Tirumala on Friday, TTD EO j Syamala Rao said that about 22.13 lakh devotees worshipped at the hill temple in the last month alone.Laddus sold in July were 1.04 crore. Annaprasadam was served to 24.04 lakh devotees while Tonsuring figures stood at 8.67 lakh

TTD EO said, elaborate arrangements for the ensuing annual Srivari Brahmotsavam from October 4 to 12 are set to commence and the officials are directed to complete all preparations by the end of September and ensure that the pilgrims and devotees are not put to any inconvenience. He also said the annual Pavitrotsavams will be observed from August 15 to 17.

Elaborating on the recently taken devotee friendly measures, the EO said with an aim to provide more darshan time to the common pilgrims, SRIVANI offline quota tickets were restricted to 1000 from July 22 onwards out of which daily 900 Srivani tickets will be issued at Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala and 100 tickets at the Tirupati Airport current booking counter.

The EO also said, steps have been taken to upgrade deliciousness of Srivari Anna Prasadam, non-stop distribution of Anna Prasadam in Queue lines and milk in the compartments. Three officers have been drafted exclusively to supervise the amenties to the pilgrims waiting in outside queue lines and ensure all facilities including Annaprasadam, water, medical available to them without any inconvenience.

Steps have been initiated to eliminate brokers at Tirumala, providing delicious and hygienic food at affordable prices in all the hotels at Tirumala, Srivari laddu quality and taste boosted, TTD IT mechanism strengthened.These are a few more measures taken in the last one month, he added.