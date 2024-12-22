Tirumala to be developed as a model pilgrimage sestination, Says TTD EO Shyamala Rao

Tirumala, a key pilgrimage site for millions of devotees, is set to undergo significant developments aimed at establishing it as a role model for spiritual destinations across the country. TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao recently outlined a range of improvements targeted at enhancing the facilities for devotees, highlighting efforts made over the past six months in accordance with orders from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

In a statement, Rao emphasized that the sanctity of Tirumala is a priority and that new measures are being implemented to ensure a positive experience for devotees. Changes include enhanced queue management to minimize waiting times, improvements in the quality of `Anna Prasadam` and `Laddu`, and a special allocation of seating for ordinary devotees.

One of Rao's key announcements involved a comprehensive development plan for Tirumala, guided by the existing Tuda Master Plan from 2019. He confirmed that discussions would take place with expert firms to craft a detailed Tirumala Vision Plan, which includes upgrading footpaths, multi-level parking facilities, and the expansion of road networks to better control the influx of visitors.

Rao also mentioned the necessity to reconstruct certain areas, including a proposal to relocate the bus stand and establish a new base camp on 42 acres at Alipiri. He expressed concerns over the current urban infrastructure, indicating plans for construction that adhere to strict urban design guidelines.

Regarding staffing, Rao addressed an operational policy stating that non-Hindu employees within the TTD will be reassigned to other departments or offered voluntary retirement schemes, in alignment with the board’s directives. He also noted that an overhaul of the prasad preparation process would see only high-quality ghee being utilized and that a new TTD laboratory would soon be operational.

Rao highlighted the significance of developing the 61 temples managed by TTD, with expert consultations ongoing to enhance affiliated temples. Specific areas such as the Mada streets of Thiruchanur, Akasha Ganga, and Papavinasanam are also included in the development agenda, with a budget of Rs. 100 crore earmarked for an All Hindu Religious Project.

An audit of the programs conducted over the last three years is currently underway to identify areas for improvement. Furthermore, an expert committee has been established to gather suggestions aimed at fostering a stronger sense of devotion among the youth, including initiatives led by renowned religious figure Chaganti Koteswara Rao.

As TTD continues its efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience, the vision for a more organized and sacred Tirumala remains a focal point in its mission. The community can expect significant changes in the near future as the plans unfold.