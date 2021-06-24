Tirumala: TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy takes oath as specified authority chairman

Tirumala: Following the government setting up the Specified Authority for TTD, Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy have taken oath as Chairman and Convenor respectively of the Specified Authority in Tirumala temple on Thursday.

The Additional EO first administered oath to EO as Specified Authority Chairman at Bangaru Vakili in front of the Lord and later he took oath as Convenor.

After the oath taking, both participated in the Jyestabhishekam held at Sampangi Prakaram in the shrine. At Ranganayakula Mandapam both the Specified Authority Chairman and Convenor were rendered Vedaseervachanam by pundits. Theertha Prasadams were also presented to them.

Speaking to media outside the temple, Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said, with the blessings of Swamyvaru last year he was appointed as TTD EO and now the Government of Andhra Pradesh has given him the opportunity to serve as Chairman of Specified Authority also. While Additional EO was made Convenor.

He said the previous Board has taken many developmental programmes for the welfare of the pilgrim public.

Some were completed while some are under progress. We will definitely look towards the completion of these works before the new Board is constituted especially with a special focus on the propagation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, he added.