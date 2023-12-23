Live
- YS Jagan inaugurates Century Ply unit in Gopavaram of Badvel
- L-G recommends CBI inquiry in non-standard drugs procured, supplied in Delhi hospitals
- Podar international school in Hayathnagar celebrates Christmas
- Discovery Oaks school in Hyderabad celebrates first annual day in a grandeur
- Unlicensed drug manufacturing facility busted in Telangana
- Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of India’s Tests against South Africa due to finger injury; Abhimanyu Easwaran named replacement
- Hubble Telescope images galaxy with ‘forbidden’ light
- Virender Singh Yadav to return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI prez
- 5 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Philippines
- Hijab is our right, let's live like brothers & sisters: K'taka student Muskan
Just In
Tirumala: VVIP rush at Tirumala ahead of Vaikuntadwara Darshan
- 1. Several judges of Supreme Court and high courts arrive at the temple to have the darshan, considered highly auspicious
- 2. As a precautionary darshan, TTD closes Q complex doors to new devotees to clear the existing rush inside compartments before closure of temple
Tirumala : On the eve of Vaikunta Ekadasi in Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara is witnessing a galore of VVIPs. According to sources, seven Supreme Court judges, 35 High Court judges from the states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and AP have arrived for Vaikuntadwara Darshan.
This apart, AP ministers, MPs, MLAs and prominent persons reached Tirumala to have Vaikuntadwara darshan on Saturday. Eighteen TTD trust board members were also staying in Tirumala to have darshan which will be on Saturday early morning.
As a precautionary measure, the TTD stopped Sarva Darshan for the day (Friday) afternoon in order to clear the queue lines for the Vaikuntadwara Darshan. According to temple source, the Vaikuntadwara Darshan will commence after rituals early in the morning on Saturday. The TTD has already started issuing tokens for darshan for 10 days, December 23 to January 1.
The nine counters set up in Tirupati were crowded with devotees to avail tokens. The tokens were already over up to December 27 and for the remaining five days also, they are expected to be over in a day or two. In all, the TTD issued 4 lakh darshan tokens for Vaikuntadarsan Darshan for the 10 days.
Meanwhile, devotees who came from far away places staged a protest as TTD authorities stopped entry of pilgrims into Q complex in order to clear the devotees in the complex. However, officials later pacified them.