Tirumala: VVIP rush at Tirumala ahead of Vaikuntadwara Darshan

Tirumala : On the eve of Vaikunta Ekadasi in Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara is witnessing a galore of VVIPs. According to sources, seven Supreme Court judges, 35 High Court judges from the states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and AP have arrived for Vaikuntadwara Darshan.

This apart, AP ministers, MPs, MLAs and prominent persons reached Tirumala to have Vaikuntadwara darshan on Saturday. Eighteen TTD trust board members were also staying in Tirumala to have darshan which will be on Saturday early morning.

As a precautionary measure, the TTD stopped Sarva Darshan for the day (Friday) afternoon in order to clear the queue lines for the Vaikuntadwara Darshan. According to temple source, the Vaikuntadwara Darshan will commence after rituals early in the morning on Saturday. The TTD has already started issuing tokens for darshan for 10 days, December 23 to January 1.

The nine counters set up in Tirupati were crowded with devotees to avail tokens. The tokens were already over up to December 27 and for the remaining five days also, they are expected to be over in a day or two. In all, the TTD issued 4 lakh darshan tokens for Vaikuntadarsan Darshan for the 10 days.

Meanwhile, devotees who came from far away places staged a protest as TTD authorities stopped entry of pilgrims into Q complex in order to clear the devotees in the complex. However, officials later pacified them.