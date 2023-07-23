Tirumala witnesses devotees in large number, to take 15 hours for darshans

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) witnessed a large number of devotees flocking on Sunday with 31 compartments being filled for the Sarvadarshan, and the queue lines extended beyond the limit.



Due to the high number of visitors, it is likely to take approximately 15 hours for devotees to complete their darshan. The temple authorities have taken measures to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience in the queue lines.

On Saturday, a total of 84,430 devotees visited Srivari and offered their prayers and 38,662 devotees offered hair to Lord Venkateswara. The officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam announced that the Tirumala hundi received an income of 3.45 crore rupees.

The temple authorities are working diligently to manage the crowd and provide a smooth and comfortable darshan for all devotees.

Meanwhile, the TTD announced that it would release the Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for the month of October on July 24 and asked the devotees to utilise the opportunity and book the tickets through online.