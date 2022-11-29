Tirumala witnesses huge rush of devotees, to take 30 hours for Sarvadarshans

The number of devotees in Tirumala has increased with all the Vaikuntham queue complexes filled with devotees. The officials said that it would take 30 hours for the completion of Sarvadarshans.



According to officials, 67,468 devotees visited Tirumala temple and offered their prayers while 36,082 devotees tonsured their heads as part of offerings.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the temple has grossed an income of Rs.4.16 crores yesterday.

Meanwhile, the TTD has released the special darshan tokens for the elderly and disabled for the month of December last Thursday. The rush of devotees to the temple is increasing as the restrictions were lifted and the changes brought by the TTD benefit the common devotees to have darshans with ease.