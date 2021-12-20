Tirupati: 3 school students feared drowned in Swarnamukhi river

Tirupati: Three boys were feared drowned in Swarnamukhi river as they stepped into the river to swim on Sunday. All the boys belonged to G Palem Harijanawada in Renigunta mandal. Actually, four boys entered the river while one among them swam to safety.

According to police, four boys Yugandhar (studying 9th class), Ganesh (10th class), Nikith (10th class) and Dhoni (Intermediate first year) of G Palem Harijanawada went to swim in the Swarnamukhi river which flows adjacent to the village. After moving a few feet into the river from the riverbank, they were suddenly drowned in the water. Nikith, however, swam to safety and reached the bank. Nikith and others at the river immediately informed the villagers and Gajulamandyam police who rushed to the spot. Divers were pressed into service to trace the boys.

On learning about the incident, YSRCP Renigunta in-charge and MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy's daughter Pavithra Reddy along with MPP A Hari and Renigunta tahsildar Sivaprasad reached the river and directed the police to intensify search operation to trace the other boys.

After a four-hour search, the divers fished out the body of Ganesh and the remaining two boys were feared dead.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy expressed shock on hearing the news about the missing of boys after entering into the river. He directed the officials to utilise services of expert divers to trace them.

He also spoke to Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy and Collector M Harinarayanan and secured the details.