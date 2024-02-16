Tirupati: 320 temples constructed with Rs 26 crore says EO Dharma Reddy

Tirupati : TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said that social audit was conducted in the temples built in some districts recently with the funds of Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana Trust (Srivani) of TTD.

He reviewed the construction of temples at a meeting at TTD administration building in Tirupati on Thursday. He said construction of 320 temples with about Rs 26 crore in the areas of fishermen, Tribals and backward classes was completed under the auspices of Samarasatha Seva Foundation through Srivani Trust. He said social audit was done by leading Chartered Accountant firms registered with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a statutory system established by the Government of India.

The EO said that these organisations have prepared a questionnaire with 50 questions and collected opinions from the people of the surrounding areas of all the temples. After examining people’s opinions, it was explained that construction of the temples made them happy and that they were contributing to the propagation of Hindu Dharma by regularly going to the temples, performing pujas, bhajans and festivals. The villagers opined that after the construction of the temples in the respective villages, there was a sense of divinity. He said that it is clear that conversions have almost stopped in those areas.

Propagation of Hindu Dharma through the construction of temples in fishing, tribal and backward areas is a milestone in the history of TTD.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, FACAO Balaji, DLO Veeraju, CAuO Seshashailendra, All Projects Programme Officer Rajagopal and others participated in this meeting.