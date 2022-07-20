Tirupati: 3,466 new beneficiares get over Rs 2.89 cr under various schemes

Tirupati: The missed out beneficiaries of various government schemes got the benefits on Tuesday after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clicked the button crediting the amounts into their accounts directly.

A total of 3.39 lakh beneficiaries in the State who missed out from government schemes for various reasons have now been included after a thorough verification and Rs 137 crore has been credited into their accounts.

In Tirupati district, 3,466 new beneficiaries got Rs 2.89 cr under various welfare schemes. The mega cheque was released by District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy at a programme on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the missed out beneficiaries of any government welfare scheme for any reason get another opportunity to apply in the village or ward secretariats within one month of disbursement of the welfare scheme benefit.

After verification of such applications, those who are found eligible will be included in the schemes concerned and the benefit amount will be credited into their accounts after June for the schemes implemented between December and May and in December for the schemes implemented between June and November.

He said that the lists of beneficiaries were being displayed at the secretariats and social audit was also conducted to maintain transparency. Under DRDA and YSR Kranthi scheme, 13,448 persons are getting Rs 3.485 cr towards pensions, under MEPMA-YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme, 1,946 self-help groups are getting Rs 1.58 crore and 282 beneficiaries have been getting Rs 28.20 lakh under Matsyakara Bharosa.

Later, he distributed the proceedings copies to some of the beneficiaries after the Chief Minister credited over Rs 2.89 crore into the accounts of 3,466 beneficiaries in the district.

DRDA in-charge Prabhavathi, MEPMA PD Radhamma, district panchayat officer Rupa Rani, fisheries officer Srinivasa Naik, civil supplies officer Uday Bhaskar, social welfare officer Chennaiah and others participated.