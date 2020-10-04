Tirupati: 6,802 candidates to attend UPSC's Civil Services preliminary exam today

Tirupati: All arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of UPSC's Civil Services preliminary examinations on Sunday. The test will be held at 14 centres in Tirupati for which 6,802 candidates have enrolled to attend.

District Revenue officer J V Murali reviewed the arrangements at the Sub-Collector office here on Saturday. He said the examination would be held in two shifts, first paper between 9.30 am to 11.30 am while paper-II from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The main gates of all examination centres will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled start of each paper and no candidate will be allowed thereafter. Mobile phones are not allowed even for the invigilators and Covid protocols will be followed at all centres. IAS officer K V Ramana will be the overall observer of examinations while Madanapalle sub collector Jahnavi will supervise seven centres and trainee collector Vishnu Charan will look after another seven centres. UPSC inspecting officer Umesh Pal Singh, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and other officials took part.