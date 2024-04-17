  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Abhinay Reddy to file nomination tomorrow

Bhumana Abhinay Reddy
x

Bhumana Abhinay Reddy

Highlights

YSRCP candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency Bhumana Abhinay Reddy will file his nomination on April 18

Tirupati: YSRCP candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency Bhumana Abhinay Reddy will file his nomination on April 18. According to the party sources, a huge rally will be taken out ahead of the filing of the nomination in which senior party leaders and activists will participate in large number.

It may be noted that Bhumana Abhinay Reddy who is Tirupati Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor was declared as YSRCP candidate replacing his father city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X