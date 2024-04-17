Tirupati: Abhinay Reddy to file nomination tomorrow

Tirupati: YSRCP candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency Bhumana Abhinay Reddy will file his nomination on April 18. According to the party sources, a huge rally will be taken out ahead of the filing of the nomination in which senior party leaders and activists will participate in large number.

It may be noted that Bhumana Abhinay Reddy who is Tirupati Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor was declared as YSRCP candidate replacing his father city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.