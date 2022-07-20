Tirupati: ABVP organises bandh against exploitation by corporate schools

Tirupati: ABVP Tirupati called for schools bandh on issues such as exploitation by private and corporate schools by collecting higher school fees and lack of basic infrastructure in government schools. It called for schools bandh on Tuesday and private schools remained closed in the district for the day.

Speaking on the occasion, ABVP national secretary N Harikrishna vehemently criticised the attitude and inaction of the authorities of the education department who are silent on the issue of higher fee collected by private corporate schools under different brandings.

He said the private corporate schools are exploiting the parents and collecting huge amounts in the name of books, study material, uniforms and other items and demanded that the government authorities should examine these issues. The corporate schools are not implementing the mandatory rule of allocating 25 per cent free seats to the economically poor.

He said that if the authorities fail to respond to these issues, ABVP Andhra Pradesh will not hesitate to stage protests before the offices of DEOs, MEOs and SSC Board. The ABVP has been demanding cancelation of GO No 117. The other demands of ABVP are that the government should curb the commercialisation of education by private corporate schools in the name of higher fees, books, and other items. The government should immediately release DSC notification for filling up the vacant teacher posts which have crossed 24,000 so as to maintain the required 1:30 ratio. Books, uniforms and other items should be distributed to all the students in the government schools immediately. ABVP leaders Supriya, Swamy, Viswanath Reddy, Basha, Abhishek, Jitendra, Mahindra, Gayathri and other workers were present.