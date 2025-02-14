  • Menu
Tirupati: Addl Public Prosecutor appointed

Tirupati: Tirupati-based senior advocate Mupparapu Balakrishnama Naidu has been appointed as the Additional Public Prosecutor. He will serve for a period of three years in the Fifth District Additional Sessions Court and Family Court in Tirupati.

Balakrishnama Naidu has previously served as an Assistant Government Pleader and Special Government Pleader, receiving the medal for best service twice for his dedicated service.

He has also played a key role in the Telugu Desam Party’s legal cell, serving as the District President and Tirupati City President of the legal wing.

Recognising his contributions, the coalition government has once again entrusted him with the role of Additional Public Prosecutor.

