Tirupati: AITUC to fight against anti-labour policies of Centre

Tirupati: AITUC state general secretary G Obulesu gave a call to fight against the Central government which has been working for corporate companies by keeping labour acts at bay. Addressing a public meeting here on Sunday to mark the 15th district convention of AITUC, he said the government has been ignoring the labourers, who were responsible in getting revenues for it. Obulesu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels that service to the corporate companies was the service to the entire nation.

While no one in unorganised and organised sectors could see a rise in their incomes, he pointed out Adani has been earning crores of rupees profits. Even after seven decades of independence, common people were still struggling with various problems, he stated.

He said that it was shameful that Chief Ministers Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, KCR and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu have extended their support to farm laws. The Central government has been booking those criticising it with sedition cases while the state government has been resorting to rowdyism. He demanded Rs 24,000 as minimum wage for labourers in the unorganised sector. CPI state leader P Harinath Reddy said they will come up with agitations against the Modi government's anti-labour policies. It has been changing the labour acts in favour of corporate companies as it has a majority in the Parliament.

AITUC district general secretary Murali presided over the meeting in which its state deputy general secretary Venkata Subbaiah, CPI district secretary A Rama Naidu, Ramachandraiah, Radha Krishna, Siva, Chinnam Penchalaiah, Nagaraju, Narasimhulu, Visvanath and others took part.