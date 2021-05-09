Tirupati: Amara Raja resumes production following High Court orders

Tirupati: Following the AP High Court orders, Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) has resumed operations at its plants at Nunegundlapalli and Karkambadi in Chittoor district on May 8.

The AP High Court granted an interim suspension of the orders passed by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) which issued orders for the closure of the two plants on the ground of violation of pollution control guidelines.

In a release here on Sunday, ARBL said it would focus on the best-in-class systems and processes for environmental, safety and health practices and the company would continue to engage closely with APPCB to resolve any potential issues.

The company is confident of meeting all its supply commitments and assures all its stakeholders that the temporary disruption caused during the last few days will not have any material impact on its operations or order book, the release said adding that as a responsible corporate citizen, ABRL has always placed highest priority on the environment and to the health and safety of its workforce.