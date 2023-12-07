Tirupati: Ambedkar’s contributions to society unmatchable

Tirupati : Rich tributes were paid to Dr BR Ambedkar commemorating his death anniversary on Wednesday. At the Collectorate, Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and others paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Ambedkar and recalled his contributions for the society in general and constitution of India in particular.

Deputy CM Narayana Swamy mentioned about Ambedkar’s hard work in removing caste discrimination and in giving freedom of Dalit communities. He felt that only through education castism can be rooted out.

Collector Venkataramana Reddy said that the life history of Ambedkar motivates everyone. Where he began his humble life and reached the highest goals should be an inspiration to all. The number of books he read, write and his services to the society are unmatchable for ever which made him a visionary, he added.

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy garlanded the statue of Ambedkar at RTC bus station and said that he will be in the hearts of all Indians for ever. He said that Dr Ambedkar made immense contributions for the upliftment of downtrodden sections and became a champion for those sections across the globe. ‘His values are very ideal which made him a noble person in the world.’

At district police office, additional SP Venkat Rao offered tributes at the portrait of Ambedkar. He said that Ambedkar fought to eradicate societal discrimination, which he faced from his childhood.

At Corporation office, Commissioner D Haritha, TUDA secretary S Lakshmi, deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswara Reddy, smart City GM Chandramouli and others paid homage to Dr Ambedkar. APSPDCL Director (Technical and HRD) NVS Subbaraju, Director (Finance) VN Babu, chief general managers J Ramana Devi, Y Lakshmi Narasaiah, KRS Dharmagnani and others took part in the programme in its corporate office.

SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, SP medical College for Women Principal Dr Usha Kalavat, National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, SV Medical College principal Dr PA Chandrashekharan and district public transport officer, traffic inspector Krishna along with other colleagues took part in paying homage to Ambedkar in their institutions.

TDP and Jana Sena leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, RC Munikrishna, A Raja Reddy and others garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and recalled his services. BJP leaders Gundala Gopinath, A Munikrishna Yadav, T Subramanyam Reddy, M Raviprasad, Ramu and others, Congress party leaders Tamatam Venkata Narasimhulu, D Ramesh Royal, B Narendra Babu, Naine Khan, PCC general secretary G Chittibabu and others also paid tributes at Ambedkar statue in separate programmes.