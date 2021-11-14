Tirupati: Amit Shah asks States to speed up Covid vaccination

Tirupati: The 29th Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meeting held in Tirupati on Sunday chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah resolved 40 out of 51 pending issues, as per official communique.

Addressing the Council, as part of his closing remarks, the Home Minister asked the States to speed up the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination below sub-division level and the CMs and officers should monitor the progress.

He stated that the Government of India initiated the work for amendment of IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act. States should submit their inputs for the amendments by involving officials and experts. Chief Ministers should give priority to addressing the menace and spread of narcotics as drug usage destroys the lives and potential of our youth.

States should create an independent institution of the Director of Prosecution to speed up prosecutions, he felt. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, a National Forensic Science University and a Rashtriya Raksha University have been established. All States should establish at least one forensic science college with a syllabus in the local language, so that they can have trained manpower which can meet the needs of forensic investigation.

Shah added that POCSO crimes should have zero tolerance and POCSO cases should be given priority. Crimes against children are unacceptable. Time frame of 60 days should be adhered to in dealing with such cases.

"Govt of India has decided to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. This day will be observed every year through various formats spread over one week, to highlight the contribution of tribal communities to our freedom struggle and national development," he said and urged the Chief Ministers to develop an action plan in their States to showcase and highlight the contribution of the tribals to India's Freedom Struggle and to development of their states.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy representing the host State has felicitated all members of the Council and presented them idols of Lord Venkateswara. In the night, he hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting dignitaries.