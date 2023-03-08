Tirupati: APGDA, JUDA organise blood donation camp

Tirupati: AP Government Doctors Association (APGDA) and AP Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) held a blood donation camp at the Ruia hospital blood bank on the eve of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

They have contributed 107 units to the blood bank through the camp. Speaking on the occasion, Principal of SV Medical College Dr PA Chandrasekharan and Ruia hospital superintendent Dr Nagamuneendrudu said that the doctors will always be on the forefront to conduct any programme for the sake of poor patients. Maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathy Reddy, APGDA president Dr S Subba Rao and other doctors were present.