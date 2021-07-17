Tirupati : ARSDC invites applications for skill development training

Tirupati : Amara Raja Industries Skill Development Centre (ARSDC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for free skill development training programme and the selected will be provided with stipend.

ARSDC dean Ravi Kumar said that the students, who completed Class 10 or Intermediate pass / failed can apply for skill development training and they will be provided with Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,133 stipend per month during training period.

Applications should reach on or before July 20 and the applicants were asked to call 9704406884, 8801369456, 9739290499 numbers for further details.

A total of 1,775 candidates were completed training so far and all those were got jobs at Amara Raja group, he said in a press release on Saturday.