Tirupati: Awareness camp on breastfeeding held
Highlights
Tirupati: The Department of Home Science at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam organised breastfeeding week celebrations at Kayam ST Colony, Vadamalapeta mandalam. The event was attended by pregnant, lactating mothers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs and mid-level health providers. The event was initiated with a rally and the BVoc Nutrition and Health Care Sciences students performed Burra Katha, Puppet show, songs, poster and chart presentation to educate the pregnant and lactating mothers to illustrate their message. Dr S Santhi Sree of the department highlighted on the importance of breast feeding to the infants, Kimeera Ambati has given awareness on consumption of sufficient iodine, beneficial to healthy growth.
