Tirupati: Awareness rally on epilepsy held

Tirupati: An awareness rally was held by the Indian Epilepsy Association, Tirupati branch to mark the International Epilepsy Day on Monday. The rally was flagged off by the president of Indian Epilepsy Association and SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma in which students of physiotherapy and nursing colleges took part.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Vengamma said epilepsy was a common disease of brain and there were about 12 million persons suffering from the disease, the fourth most common neurological cause. If diagnosed in early stages, she said there were 40 percent chances to cure the disease. The treatment for epilepsy would be continued for about 3-5 years regularly and even one missed dose could result in a seizure, she pointed out.

She said that with the help of the Indian Epilepsy Association, free medicines are being distributed every month to patients in SVIMS. Referring to myths on the disease, she stated it is not contagious as was felt by many. Also, most epilepsies are not genetically determined and are not passed on from parent to offspring. Even the patients can function like any other normal person if they are provided proper medical care and can lead normal life, remain employed, get married and have children.

SVIMS RMO Dr Koti Reddy, Nursing and Physiotherapy faculty and others took part in the rally. On the occasion a continuing medical education (CME) programme was held at Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women in which various aspects of the disease were discussed by experts.