Tirupati: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy pays rich tributes to noted writer Dr MV Ramana Reddy

Tirupati: MVR (M V Ramana Reddy) was a committed social activist, daring politician and a rare literary personality, said City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy while speaking at the release of the book 'Gatinchina Rojulu' (Past Days), MVRs last literary work, an unfinished autobiography, here on Tuesday.

He said MVR was a doctor but turned a fiery communist and was jailed many times for his left oriented activism while paying tributes to MVR who wrote his autobiography when he was the bed supported by oxygen, he averred.

MVR, who was elected as TDP MLA from Proddaturu (1983), resigned his post owing to differences with the party supremo N T Rama Rao over the issue of justice to Rayalaseema. Later he formed Rayalaseema Vimochana Samithi (RVS) through which he championed the cause of the backward region. He died due to ill health on September 29 this year.

K Ramachandra Murthy, eminent journalist, who released the book, observed that quite rarely we see a personality with so many diverse talents like MVR.

He was a historian, novelist, translator, columnist

and a highly committed and vociferous speaker on backward Rayalaseema issues deserves Jnanpith award, he added. MVR's son Murali shared his rich memories of his father and his bondage with him.

Noted literary personality Bhuman, who presided over the meet, said MVR's multifarious talents and unyielding courage are qualities worth emulating while famous novelist Bandi Narayana Swamy observed that

MVR autobiography would be an inspiring chronicle on the times of Ramana Reddy as well as his tireless struggle.

City based Manava Vikasa Vedika which conducted the meet, president Sakam Nagaraju and writer Sailakumar also spoke. Mayor Dr Sirisha and others were present.