Tirupati: Big rush at token counter leaves many pilgrims hurt

TTD decides to allow pilgrims without tokens

Tirupati: Swelling crowds at Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for tokens on Tuesday led to near stampede like situation which forced the TTD to suspended the darshan meant for VVIPs during the select hours in the morning for the next five days and allow pilgrims without tokens. TTD appealed to the devotees to come prepared for queues amid a heavy rush.

The TTD authorities stopped issuing tokens two days ago. But on Tuesday, when the token system resumed, thousands of pilgrims thronged to the three counters resulting in a near stampede.

Police and TTD security personnel had a tough time controlling the surging crowds. In the melee, three pilgrims received bruises and suffered suffocation. They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared out of danger. Some Good Samaritans and the security staff rescued the women and children caught in the melee to safety while many pilgrims vent their ire on the TTD management for inadequate measures and lack of facilities.

The decision to allow free darshan resulted in another peculiar situation as there was heavy rush everywhere - at Alipiri, the origin of the footpath to Tirumala, toll gate where vehicles are checked, and at the bus stations, including Balaji bus station, Sapthagiri bus stand and at Vishnu Nivasam.

