Tirupati: BJP confronts Jagan on temple attacks

Tirupati: In the run-up to the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll, BJP national secretary and Andhra Pradesh co-incharge, Sunil Deodhar, on Monday questioned Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as to where the culprits involved in the alleged temple attacks were.

"Mr Reddy, where are the culprits of Ramateertham who beheaded (a) 400-year-old Ram idol? What about Antarvedi chariot destroyers and other temple attackers?" said Deodhar in a tweet.

Without furnishing any evidence, Deodhar claimed that all the people involved in those temple attacks were non-Hindus.

"All were non-Hindus. Who patronised them? Your CBI demand proved your incapability. A big lesson awaits you all in Tirupati bypoll," he claimed.













The BJP leader issued a warning to the ruling YSRCP to stop the alleged religious conversions.

"I warn (the) ruling YSRCP government to stop sponsoring religious conversions in AP. Otherwise, they will face dire consequences. This time, people will show their strong discontent by voting against them in Tirupati by-poll. BJP-JSP (Janasena) is the only alternative," he claimed.

Deodhar claimed that saffron surge in the southern state is inevitable.

Earlier, he met the local Rajasthani community in Tirupati and appealed to them to vote for the BJP in the Tirupati by-poll.

He also met leaders and supporters of the Kapu Sankshema Sena in Tirupati.