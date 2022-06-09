Tirupati: BJP demands release of white paper on state's debt

Tirupati: Launching a tirade against the state government, BJP demanded the YSRCP government to release a White Paper on the loans taken by the state in the past three years.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, BJP state spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy revealed that many schemes sanctioned by the Centre, were not started due to incompetence of Jagan Mohan Reddy government as he did not provide matching grants. Listing out funds released by the Centre for developing railways, NDRF, for establishing 7 ESI hospitals and from Jal Shakthi Department, he said many funds were not taken up due to not releasing of matching grants.

Slamming former Minister Perni Nani's comments on JP Nadda's meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he said Nani has no right to criticise Prime Minister Modi and also making allegations against the BJP. He demanded Nani to tender apology for making baseless comments on BJP. He lamented the CM has plunged the state into debt of Rs 5 lakh crore in the last three years and revealed the CAG report revealed diverting of Central funds for party schemes.

Reddy said police in the state became activists of YSRCP instead of providing protection to women from attacks and rapes. BJP state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, district secretary Varaprasad, leaders Kothapalli Ajaykumar, Viswanath and Prem Kumar were present.