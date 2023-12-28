Tirupati: Book on RASS-KVK services released

Tirupati : Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, the Chairman of Parliament Committee on Estimates, released RASS - KVK book on its ‘ 30 years in farmers service’, at a private hotel here on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha officials, Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) officials, Vice-Chancellor of Central and State Universities and Parliament Committee attended the programme.

Earlier, Dr SK Chowdary DDG, ICAR gave a power point presentation on RASS - KVK services and also its activities for the welfare of the farmers in Tirupati

district. He congratulated RASS-KVK chairman S Venkat Ratnam for the tremendous works.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Sudarshan Bhagat, Ashok Kumar, Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Prathap Simha, Srinivas Kesineni,

