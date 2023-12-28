  • Menu
Tirupati: Book on RASS-KVK services released

x

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, the Chairman of Parliament Committee on Estimates, releasing RASS - KVK book in Tirupati on Wednesday

Highlights

Tirupati : Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, the Chairman of Parliament Committee on Estimates, released RASS - KVK book on its ‘ 30 years in farmers service’, at a private hotel here on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha officials, Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) officials, Vice-Chancellor of Central and State Universities and Parliament Committee attended the programme.

Earlier, Dr SK Chowdary DDG, ICAR gave a power point presentation on RASS - KVK services and also its activities for the welfare of the farmers in Tirupati

district. He congratulated RASS-KVK chairman S Venkat Ratnam for the tremendous works.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Sudarshan Bhagat, Ashok Kumar, Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Prathap Simha, Srinivas Kesineni,

Parvesh Sahib Singh, RK Singh Patel, Lok Sabha section officers Muraleedharan, Kuldeep, Dr Sheetal Kapoor, Arun Kumar Chouhan, Akhileshwar Singh, Prashant Ranjan Director, Dr S K Chowdary were present.

