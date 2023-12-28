Live
- Reflections 2023: Gold prices at record highs
- Numaish Exhibition to starts from January 1, 2024 in Nampally
- Reflections 2023: Lulu Group commits Rs 3,500 cr investment in TS
- Tirupati: Book on RASS-KVK services released
- Reflections 2023: Year of oil production cuts
- Tirupati: 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro celebrated
- Reflections 2023: Indian IT industry faces slowdown pangs in 2023
- Tirupati: ‘PM Narendra Modi wishes all sections to come up in life by 2024’
- Apple Resumes Sales of Apple Watches Following Temporary Ban Pause
- YS Jagan to hold video conference with collectors today to discuss on crucial welfare schemes
Just In
Tirupati: Book on RASS-KVK services released
Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, the Chairman of Parliament Committee on Estimates, released RASS - KVK book on its ‘ 30 years in farmers service’, at a private hotel here on Wednesday.
Tirupati : Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, the Chairman of Parliament Committee on Estimates, released RASS - KVK book on its ‘ 30 years in farmers service’, at a private hotel here on Wednesday.
Lok Sabha officials, Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) officials, Vice-Chancellor of Central and State Universities and Parliament Committee attended the programme.
Earlier, Dr SK Chowdary DDG, ICAR gave a power point presentation on RASS - KVK services and also its activities for the welfare of the farmers in Tirupati
district. He congratulated RASS-KVK chairman S Venkat Ratnam for the tremendous works.
Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Sudarshan Bhagat, Ashok Kumar, Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Prathap Simha, Srinivas Kesineni,
Parvesh Sahib Singh, RK Singh Patel, Lok Sabha section officers Muraleedharan, Kuldeep, Dr Sheetal Kapoor, Arun Kumar Chouhan, Akhileshwar Singh, Prashant Ranjan Director, Dr S K Chowdary were present.