Tirupati: Bore water gets contaminated with UDS water in Nehru Nagar

Tirupati: The residents of Nehru Nagar, one of the prime localities of the city, have been desperately looking for the Corporation authorities' response to overcome the perennial problems surrounding them for a long time.

Like many other colonies in the city, the 30th division in the Corporation with 2,300 houses and having about 8,000 population is plagued by the clogged drains, stinking UDS and severe mosquito menace.

The sanitary staff did not care about clearing the clogged drains. The streets witness mini garbage dumping points which are not removed even once in a week which is causing the mosquito menace. The stinking garbage and drains became horrible for the residents to live in and thus they are being deprived of proper sleep during nights.

At many places, drain water is leaking out of the blocked UDS manholes causing spread of stink in the area. At some places, the UDS water is even getting mixed with the bore water causing health problems for the residents. Unable to get the response from the Municipal Corporation staff, the residents often clear the clogged drains themselves. A resident of the colony, M Srinivasulu, said sanitary staff do not clear the side canals regularly which is causing various problems. Unable to bear the torture with mosquitoes, the residents are plunging into action to clear the drains by themselves.

Another resident Parvathi said the UDS water is mixing with the bore well water making it unusable even in the washrooms. Corporator G Kalpana Yadav representing the division with the support extended by her husband Yadav Krishna, has been trying to find permanent solutions to the problems by constructing new drains. Proposals for this were already placed at the Council meeting.

But, to their dismay, no contractor has come forward to take up the works due to various reasons. "I along with my husband go around the division everyday and immediately call the staff concerned to attend to the problems of people. Due to piling up of pending bills, contractors are not coming forward to take up the works. Inadequate sanitary staff posing another problem," the Corporator maintained.