Tirupati: British team evinces interest to collaborate with MCT

Tirupati: A three-member team led by British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen, Deputy Head of Mission Varun Mali and Political and Economic Advisor Nalini Raghuraman on Wednesday visited Amara Raja Batteries at Karakambadi, near the city and also held discussions with the officials of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) on various aspects including to explore the possibility of collaboration in development initiatives, industries and also making investments in Tirupati region.

In the meeting held at the municipal corporation office, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Commissioner D Haritha gave a detailed account on the development works going on a massive scale for improving infrastructure facilities in a big way in the pilgrim city including master plan roads, widening of roads, revamping drainage system to cope with the increasing population and reuse of dry waste and treated sewage water earning income to the corporation.

Deputy Mayor Abhinay explained in detail through a power point presentation on the potential of the pilgrim city for various economic activities and informed that the Corporation is soon to get 110 acres as its share in Settipalli Panchayat land settlement which can be spared for industries and for investments. In his presentation, he made a detailed presentation on the unprecedented development the city is witnessing after the elected body took the reign of the Corporation and the condition of the city before.

The British team, which was impressed by the performance of the Corporation, said it would visit the city again for a detailed study on the scope of collaboration and investments. Corporation officials and corporators were present.

Earlier, the team visited Amara Raja Batteries at Karakambadi. The British Deputy High Commissioner lauded Amara Raja for maintaining international standards and the progress it achieved in the battery sector including Lithium batteries (EV) batteries for electric vehicles in tune with the trend of priority to environment-friendly electrical vehicle production to promote them in a big way to reduce emissions.

The team said the purpose of the visit was to study the possibility of working with Amara Raja in the energy sector particularly in the mobility and green sector, keeping in view the tremendous progress Amara Raja has already made in these sectors.

Amara Raja chief operating officer Narasimhulu Naidu who thanked the team said that Amara Raja industries was very much elated over the British Deputy High Commissioner and his team appreciating the company and added that it would help enhance the importance of the firm and its image as a firm committed to adhering to ethical business and constantly striving to improve its standards.

Marking the occasion, the team planted a sapling in the factory premises. Lithium battery plant operations and project head Niranjan, plant engineering and design officer AVP Daivaprakash, quality wing head C Murali, services department head SLR Naidu and others were present.