Tirupati By-Election: Congress party announces former minister Chinta Mohan as its candidate

With the sudden demise of Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad, a by-election was inevitable. With this, many political parties are announcing the names of their respective candidates and efforts are being made to win and make a presence here anyway. In this backdrop, former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi was brought into the field on behalf of Telugu Desam. Ratna Prabha, a former IAS officer from the BJP Janasena alliance, was announced. Meanwhile, the Congress party has also announced the name of its candidate as Chinta Mohan l.

Chinta Mohan contested the 8th Lok Sabha elections in 1984 for the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency on behalf of the Indian National Congress and later won the 1989 election. He also won the 12th Lok Sabha elections in 1998 for the third time. During this time he served as Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. He also served in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections for the 5th time. He served as member of several parliamentary committees and was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha in 2009 for the sixth time.

Former Union Minister Chintamohan has said that the Congress is waging a crusade for victory in the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency by-election. He campaigned from Tirupati four-legged mandapam to Krishnapuram Thana. Chinta Mohan said that both the BJP and YSRCP parties are deceiving the people of the state. The people of Tirupati should give a chance to the Congress party and stand for development.