Tirupati: Capacity building programme of NML begins
The 5-day 43rd capacity building programme by National Mission on Libraries (NML) for public library personnel under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India began at S V University on Tuesday.
Chief guest Prof B V Sharma, Additional Mission Director, NML & Director General, Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), said that the NML was established in 2014 with four components - establishment of model libraries, qualitative and quantitative survey of public libraries, capacity building training programme and creation of National Virtual Library of India. SV University Registrar Prof OMd Hussain said that NML and RRRLF were serving the nation to develop a quality library infrastructure. He wished to have future collaboration with RRRLF-NML for upliftment and betterment of libraries in Tirupati. National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, NML project officer Dipanjan Chatterjee and SV University librarian Prof K Surendra Babu were also present.
About 60 participants, who are mainly public library professionals from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are attending this training programme.