Tirupati: Shekar Challa, Chief Operating Officer and Lakshmi Challa, Managing Attorney of Challa Law Group in Virginia, USA paid a visit to Sri City on Thursday.

Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director briefed them on the unique features and industrial progress of Sri City and said that their visit and observations were very valuable for the Sri City.

Shekar Challa said that Sri City, with its wonderful infrastructure has emerged as the busiest industrial park in the state. Congratulating Ravindra Sannareddy for developing the business city as one among the 'ten great places for manufacturing' in the country, he felt that soon it would emerge as the largest industrial hub in the country.Lakshmi Challa appreciated the efforts of Sri City and its units for creating ample job opportunities in the region known for its backwardness.

The Challa Law Group is a team of experienced immigration attorneys providing comprehensive legal strategies and solutions.