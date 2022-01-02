Tirupati: Chants of 'Govinda' herald New Year

Tirupati: The beginning of the New Year was marked differently at various places while pilgrims welcomed the year amid chanting of 'Govinda… Govinda' during the mid-night of Friday in Tirumala. The pilgrims gathered in front of the temple on Friday night and by 12'O clock in the midnight they all started chanting 'Govinda' with which the entire area was reverberated.

It is the fond belief of the pilgrims to pray to the Lord before travelling into a fresh year ahead which brings health and happiness during the whole year. The devotees gathered before the temple to welcome the New Year pleasantly in the presence of the Lord as against the midnight parties elsewhere.

Various other temples in the district also witnessed heavy rush on the occasion from early morning. Major temples like Srikalahasti and Kanipakam were jampacked with devotees. Even the small temples in Tirupati have drawn a large number of devotees.

IIT Tirupati students celebrated the New Year with much enthusiasm. The students gathered on the campus and started shouting with joy while welcoming the New Year. The students at some other educational institutions and universities also spent joyful moments as they cheered and greeted each other after midnight.

Some school managements have celebrated the occasion on Friday itself by cutting cakes and declaring a holiday on Saturday. Meanwhile, visitors thronged SV Zoo park to spend the day there. The Zoo park authorities have allowed two-wheelers to enter the premises on payment of Rs.200 entry fee.

The sweet shops and bakeries also had good business as people purchased sweets and cakes to present to their higher ups and loved ones while greeting them. As the Covid cases are well within control as of now, people have celebrated the day without any second thoughts.

Several hotels and restaurants had a busy time as groups of people preferred lunch parties. Needless to say that liquor shops could get good profits with boozers lined up at almost every shop on Friday night and Saturday morning also.