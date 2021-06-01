Tirupati: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy assures full support to Anandaiah

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy affirmed that he will extend his all out support to Ayuvedic practitioner Anandaiah in preparation of the medicine for which the State government gave its approval. In a formal chat with the media at TUDA office here on Tuesday, he said that he is ready to provide whatever help Anandaiah needs in the preparation of the herbal medicine which can be given to Covid patients.

He said he had assured of full support to Anandaiah when he met him at his residence in Survepalli constituency along with local MLA K Govardan Reddy on Monday night.

Chevireddy opined that Anandaiah's herbal medicine would restore the past glory to Ayurveda. He assured that the medicine would be provided to all needy persons. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving permission to distribute the ayurvedic medicine to the corona infected persons.