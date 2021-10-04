Tirupati : CID busts land fraud, arrests six

Tirupati : In a breakthrough, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) unearthed a major land fraud and arrested six persons including a retired VRO Mohan Ganesh Pillai and five others including VRO's two daughters Komala and Dharani, two sons Madhusudan and Natarajan and one Adavi Ramana and seized as many as 40 bogus documents after a raid on Pillai's house.

Disclosing case details to media on Sunday, CID DSP Ravi said that Pillai, a resident of Gollapalli in Yadamari mandal with the help of his sons Madhusudan, who has good knowledge on computer and Natarajan and Ramana, a resident of Charala village in Chowdepalli mandal saw the family details recorded in LRMIS software (land records) when the government computerised them in the state (2005-2010) making them as legitimate heirs for the lands.

The DSP said the VRO with the help of his sons tampered 2,326 acres of Inam lands by creating fictitious records.

The fraud came to light after Somala MRO A Syam Prasad Reddy received an application for issue of Pattadar passbook for the lands of 160 acres. On verification of survey numbers cited for Pattadar passbooks, it was found the lands were only 45 acres.

A team was formed to probe into the case which revealed the documents were bogus leading to the MRO filing a complaint with police. The case was later transferred to CID.

The CID investigation revealed Pillai's fraud involving his sons and daughters names in the LRMIS records as the owners of 2,326 acres of lands which was recorded as gifted by their grandmother (Pillai's mother).

The investigation team includes CID SI Ansar Basha, HCs Prabhakar, Ramamohan, Pushpavathi, constable Amruth Kumar and home guard Sudhakar.