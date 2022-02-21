Tirupati: City doctor appointed IMA national committee member

Tirupati: A senior physician from Tirupati Dr P Krishna Prasanthi has been appointed as national committee member of women doctors' wing of Indian Medical Association (IMA).

While 28 women doctors have been appointed from across the country Dr Prasanthi is the only one lady doctor from Andhra Pradesh which is a pride for Tirupati branch of IMA.

On this occasion, she extended her thanks to all senior IMA leaders for their guidance and support for the past 25 years in the organisation. Several doctors congratulated her on her achievement.