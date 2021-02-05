Tirupati: Civic body struggles to fill volunteer posts

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is finding it difficult to fill 102 ward volunteer posts for the last one year there is a poor response from unemployed youth. In view of this, the civic body has to issue notification for the fourth time to recruit ward volunteers. There are total 50 wards with 600 volunteer posts in the corporation. The civic body has been struggling to fill 102 volunteer posts despite repeated attempts.

At ward level, unemployed youngsters are not showing much interest to join as volunteers for a monthly wage of Rs 5,000. MCT officials are making efforts to recruit the volunteers , but nobody is coming forward to apply.

Due to these vacancies, officials are facing problem in distribution of old-age pensions and conducting various government surveys in some areas in the city. Besides meagre salary, it is alleged that many volunteers who took up the job have dropped out after a few months owing to the harassment and highhandedness of the ruling YSRCP local leaders.

Deputy commissioner of MCT Chandramouleswar Reddy told The Hans India that the corporation has been trying to fill the vacant posts for the past one year and issued notifications but there has been little response from the unemployed youth.