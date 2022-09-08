Tirupati: Civic chief directs engineering staff to come up with action plan

Tirupati: Though the pilgrim city is upgraded as the Smart City, heaps of garbage and overflowing of stinking water from Underground Drainage System (UDS) seen everywhere on roads and bylanes due to inadequate strength of civic staff.

The rain coupled with officials' apathy leading to piling of heaps of garbage everywhere in the pilgrim city. In several parts of city, debris piled up and a major drain near Thathaiah Gunta Gangamma temple area was clogged causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians and commuters. As staff not cleaning garbage regularly, garbage piled up near TPPM High School where about 400 students are studying.

Waste dumped by the residents near fish market was not cleared even by 1 pm giving nightmare to residents. The waste dumped near Fish Market turned into a feeding ground for cattle due to pilling of garbage.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anupama Anjali along with officials including Deputy Engineer Vijayakumar Reddy, Health Officer ER Harikrishna, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah and corporator Sekhar Reddy visited several areas including Ramachandra Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Santhi Nagar, Siva Sakthi Kalyana Mandapam area in 42nd division in the city on Wednesday where she herself saw sewage overflowing on streets and heaps of garbage piled up on the road.

After noticing overflowing of UDS water on roads and dumping of debris, she directed the concerned officials to make repairs to UDS line to arrest the overflowing sewage.

She also directed the Engineering department officials to come up with a comprehensive action plan for repairs of drains at required places and construction of new canals.

She wanted the sanitary staff to clear the garbage within the stipulated time every day and directed the officials to remove encroachments on roads like constructing ramps in front of the houses.