Tirupati: 'CM committed to develop neglected Seema' says Prof K C Reddy

Tirupati: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Idupulapaya, Chancellor Prof K C Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to develop the neglected and backward Rayalaseema region.

Addressing the 2nd annual conference of Rayalaseema Economic Association here on Saturday, he said that for decades Rayalaseema was neglected but the present Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to change that scenario.

He observed the region has good potential as it is well connected with three major cities Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Eminent geologist Prof R Jagadeeswar Rao has underlined the need for educating farmers in utilisation of water resources.

Former Chief Engineer P V Subba Rao opined that assured water was the need of the hour to farmers for progressive agriculture and doubling of income.

The president of 2nd annual conference Prof A Ranga Reddy presided over the meeting while Prof M Chinna Swamy Naidu has released the souvenir. Dr Ch Sankar Rao, Prof D Himachalam, Dr C Sreeramulu, Dr Hari Prasad and K Dinesh Kumar, assistant commissioner of labour, Tirupati, also spoke on the occasion.