Tirupati collector appointed as Smart City Corporation chairman

Tirupati: In a significant development, the government on Wednesday appointed district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy as Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) Chairman.

A GO was issued on Monday in this connection by Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Sri Lakshmi.

It may be noted here that YSRCP leader Naramalli Padmaja was appointed as chairman for TSCCL a few months back. The Municipal authority also started to make special facilities including a guest house at old municipal commissioner quarters.

When the renovating works were going on in the quarters for turning the building as guest house for TSCCL chairman, the Centre opposed appointing political leaders as Chairmen for Smart City projects in the country in last January and directed the state government to call back all appointed chairmen of Smart City projects.

With this, the government asked Tirupati, Kakinada smart city projects' chairmen to resign from their posts and they did so in last February.

Following the Centre's directions, the government has appointed Tirupati Collector as Chairman for TSCCL.