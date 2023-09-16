Live
- How giving report is a crime? Supreme Court in Editors Guild case
- Vizianagaram: Medicos thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for good facilities in new colleges
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th September 2023
- Narasaraopet: ‘Youth festivals help bring out innate talent in students’
- Guntur: TDP holds prayers, deekshas for release of N Chandrababu Naidu
- Rajamahendravaram: Alliance with BJP, TDP a historical necessity says JSP president Kandula Durgesh
- Very few new antibiotics in the pipeline
- Maligning the media is not ‘Samabhav’
- Greater thrust needed for green energy transition
- Telangana police wins FICCI Smart Police Award 2022 for worksite school project
Just In
Tirupati: Confederation of Indian Industry delegation visits Sri City
A 25-member delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CIl), Andhra Pradesh paid a two-day visit to Sri City on a learning mission on manufacturing excellence on Thursday & Friday.
Tirupati : A 25-member delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CIl), Andhra Pradesh paid a two-day visit to Sri City on a learning mission on manufacturing excellence on Thursday & Friday.
Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy introduced the uniqueness of Sri City to them and said that it emerged as one of the mega industrial parks in the country.
He stated that Sri City has emerged as a global business gateway, aligning with ‘Make in India’, and added that it attracts investments in various sectors and several countries including Japan, Europe, the United States and India have set up their plants.
The objective of the mission was to provide participants with an opportunity for cross-learning and practical exposure with the best practices used by some of Sri City’s leading industries.
The delegation was led by Puushpit Garg, Vice Chairman, and P Chandan Patnaik, Head, CII Tirupati Zone. Later the delegation had a glimpse of the industrial zone. C Ramesh Kumar, Vice President (Customer Relations), Sri City was present.