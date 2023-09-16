Tirupati: Confederation of Indian Industry delegation visits Sri City

Tirupati : A 25-member delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CIl), Andhra Pradesh paid a two-day visit to Sri City on a learning mission on manufacturing excellence on Thursday & Friday.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy introduced the uniqueness of Sri City to them and said that it emerged as one of the mega industrial parks in the country.

He stated that Sri City has emerged as a global business gateway, aligning with ‘Make in India’, and added that it attracts investments in various sectors and several countries including Japan, Europe, the United States and India have set up their plants.

The objective of the mission was to provide participants with an opportunity for cross-learning and practical exposure with the best practices used by some of Sri City’s leading industries.

The delegation was led by Puushpit Garg, Vice Chairman, and P Chandan Patnaik, Head, CII Tirupati Zone. Later the delegation had a glimpse of the industrial zone. C Ramesh Kumar, Vice President (Customer Relations), Sri City was present.